Norwegian Epic finds a home in Israel’s Haifa

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), announced that Norwegian Epic became the first of its 18 ships to homeport in Haifa, Israel. According to NCL, it’s 4 100-passenger and 155.873-gross tonnage ship will embark on her open-jaw 11-day voyage to five countries including Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Italy.

Nick Wilkinson, NCL Regional Vice President of Israel, Middle East and Africa, said that they are excited to offer a new embarkation from Haifa. The cruise line said that Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of 10, 11 and 12-day sailings in December 2023 as well as in March and October 2024, calling to Ashdod, before stopping in Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes (Greece) (Turkey), Patmos, Piraeus (Greece) Naples, Livorno, Venice (Trieste) and Civitavecchia (Italy) as well as Split in Croatia. “Norwegian Epic’s The Haven by Norwegian underwent an extensive refurbishment at the end of 2020, which resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck,” said NCL.

The cruise line also revealed that Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand’s key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board and she continues to feature one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet. Wilkinson also announced that the newest ship in their Prima Class, Norwegian Viva, will be visiting Haifa in 2025. Norwegian Viva, is the cruise line’s newest ship and the second vessel of its ground-breaking Prima Class.

The international cruise line said that it will be the only cruise line to offer open-jaw sailings between Istanbul and Haifa for Eastern Mediterranean sailings in spring and fall 2025 with Norwegian Viva, which will make open-jaw voyages from Istanbul, Haifa and Piraeus (Athens) in summer 2025.