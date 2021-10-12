Now you can tour one of the world's most luxurious hotels for R1 600

If you ever wanted to tour the grand hallways and spaces of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, now will be your chance. The five-star hotel has introduced Inside Burj Al Arab, a hotel tour that takes visitors on a journey inside the iconic property, with fascinating tales and unique experiences guaranteed.

Led by a butler, the tour, which costs AED 399 (R1 638), affords 12 lucky explorers a curated and immersive 90-minute experience. Tours take place every 15 minutes between 9.30 am to 8.30 pm daily. As a complement to the tour, premium experiences are also available to guests. These include indulging in the hotel’s 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino, signature afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar in the atrium or a glass of champagne with mesmerising ocean views at the new outdoor venue “UMA”.

The curated Experience Suite’s digital interactives provide insight into the history, the detailed design and architecture. And guests can also revisit some of the events hosted at the hotel in the past, such as David Guetta's UH lockdown performance earlier this year. Ermanno Zanini, the regional vice president and general manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, said Inside Burj Al Arab is the perfect opportunity for travellers to experience the wonders of this world-famous landmark first-hand.

"Providing a stunning window into the world of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the tour will appeal to those intrigued by its story, not just of the building, but of its people, creativity, and ingenuity, as well as its Emirati hospitality, Arabian opulence and world-class service. We are proud to deliver this exceptional experience to the world.” "From breathtaking views to learning opportunities and countless Instagrammable moments, there are a whole host of memorable experiences for the entire family just waiting to be shared," said Zanini.