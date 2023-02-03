Saudi Arabia introduces electronic visa for stop-over passengers

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry introduced an electronic visa service earlier this week for passengers who are stopping over in the country. The transit visa for stop-over allows travellers in transit to enter the kingdom to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, and attend tourism events.

Story continues below Advertisement

The visa is free of charge and issued immediately with the traveller's plane tickets. It allows for a four-day stay in the kingdom and has a three-month validity period, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry said that the new service is available as of Monday on the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas, and passengers can apply on the platforms to receive the digital visas in their email. The kingdom has in recent years started to promote leisure travel as part of a strategy aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, spearheaded by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Reuters reported.

Story continues below Advertisement