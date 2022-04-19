Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 19, 2022

UAE announces new visa and residence scheme to attract fresh talent

HEAVY fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. The UAE had adopted a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries. | Reuters

Published 2h ago

Dubai - The UAE has adopted a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the country’s competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors.

Aiming at attracting and retaining global talent, the UAE has updated the Golden Residence rules as a part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme.

The scope of beneficiaries has been expanded to offer more benefits, including 10 years of renewable residence.

The new Entry and Residence Scheme also offers 10 types of entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits.

The new visas require no host or sponsor, offer more flexibility, multi-entry, 60-day validity, and one unified platform for applications.

The new system for residence visas and entry permits offers new types of residence permits for investors, skilled employees, self-employed individuals and family members.

The new visa types provide customised benefits to each category.

In the meantime, Dubai has been making inroads in the foodie scene.

The city had been selected by the Michelin Guide to be the latest addition to the 35 culinary destinations across North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Dubai welcomed 7.28 million international overnight visitors in 2021, representing 32% year-on-year growth, establishing a momentous marker in the global tourism recovery, setting the city firmly on course to achieve sustainable growth on its way to becoming the world's most visited destination.

