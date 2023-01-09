WATCH: Ashanti is still in holiday mode and looks sexier than ever

Just when we thought the festive season was over, celebrities are showing us that it's far from done. American singer and songwriter Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas is living her best life on an Island.

The Grammy award-winning multi-platinum singer who’s been in the United Arab Emirates since November is still at it. She’s been posting videos of herself in sizzling hot bikinis enjoying the beach at Ras Al-Khaimah. Last week, she posted a video of herself in a blue leopard print bikini and broke the internet.

The video posted on her Instagram story made it to Twitter, where people complimented her for looking so hot at 42. Ashanti living her best life in 2023 🏝️pic.twitter.com/G9VBmDE28H — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 6, 2023 “I think we need to take the time to appreciate how much badder she has gotten over the course of a decade,” commented @oops_not_srry. The singer was also bragging about her green amphibian jetski that she’s been riding on this holiday.

“This is how we do it you know what I’m saying, it’s the amphibian. We hit the sand, we hit the water, and we come back to the sand all in one, you know what I’m saying? We don’t need just the regular jetskis, it’s the amphibian,” she said before quickly driving off from the sand into the water. Ashanti has barely aged. Still looking beautiful at 42 years old‼️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4LheQx8083 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 5, 2023 If she’s not working, Ashanti spends most of her time in the water, and these are some of her hot bikini looks.