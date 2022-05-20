WATCH: Dubai’s Museum of the Future shines a light on humanity and evolution

Dubai - The Museum of the Future in Dubai, deemed as the world's most beautiful and futuristic building, is introducing a brand new concept as it is the only museum that talks about the possibilities of the future. Opened to the public in February 2022, the seven-storey, column-free Museum of the Future is one of the most beautiful structures in the world.

Stunning Arabic calligraphy is embellished on the stainless-steel envelope of the building, serving as punctures and openings to let the rays of light stream in. Acting as a connection between the interior and exterior, the cut-outs on the stainless-steel facade are designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum Of The Future (@museumofthefuture) To carry forward the vision of the Ruler of Dubai and UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the museum serves as a laboratory and a space to develop the latest technologies in big data analysis, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual and Augmented Reality, and human-machine interaction, which itself is a unique idea for a building called the museum, where in general visitors always go through the past and history. Designed by Dubai-based Shaun Killa, the building pays tribute to the pioneering achievements of the scholars and scientists from the region and symbolises a bright future for humanity and evolution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum Of The Future (@museumofthefuture) The space also includes innovation laboratories dedicated to churning and testing ideas for a better future regarding urban design, smart cities, energy and transportation, education, health, and other critical challenges.

The museum welcomes people of all ages to see, touch and shape a shared future. Killa said in an interview that it is a building that's rich in culture, unique in its form and technically complex in its execution. Shaped like a human eye, the structure represents future vision and knowledge, while the void represents the unknown that we seek to discover.

The primary inspiration for the Museum of the Future was to create a form that represents the UAE Prime Minister's vision of the future where the physical building embodies floors with exhibitions that explore the possibilities of tomorrow's world. Some major challenges in the design of the Museum of the Future include the incorporation of the calligraphy into the parametrically optimised form, and as for execution, it was all about the coordination of more than 1 000 unique structural nodes and their base connections, clash avoidance with secondary support steelwork, fit-out, and MEP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi) The Arabic calligraphy on the building consists of three quotes: "We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone"; "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it"; and "The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today". Announced in 2015, the Museum of the Future took almost seven years to be in shape, and it cost around $136-million (R2.1billion).

Recently, Dubai Tourism released its latest campaign, 'Creating the Future with Shah Rukh Khan'. The Bollywood superstar said: "Dubai never ceases to surprise me. It has always been a city of innovation and exploration with endless future prospects." A significant element of the museum revolves around the research and development of space travel and other complex subjects like human DNA and genetics. With an array of experiential and educational exhibits, the Museum of the Future includes a trip to outer space and visual demonstrations of current global issues like forest fires and climate change and how we could tackle them.

Other unique features of the museum include a sculptural spiral staircase and several enchanting bubble lifts that transport the visitors into the 'unknown' from the massive atrium. As part of a dramatic architectural gesture, an air bridge magnificently traverses through the structure's void, serving as a harbinger of a new and advanced era. This location is a manifestation of the point where the past, present, and future unite.

The Museum of the Future is the first of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future.

Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science and technology, it inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground, covering 3,23,000 sq feet of area on the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the facade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy. There is no other building in the world constructed with such superior technologies, thereby distinguishing it from other landmarks and breaking records before its completion.

Not only has the structure been ranked among the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic, but has also won the Tikla International Building Award as a unique architectural model. The Museum of the Future experience encourages its visitors to partake in special missions and, unlike a traditional museum that showcases fragments of the past, it provides a portal to the future in a scientific attempt to explore its variables, potential challenges, and expected characteristics. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, explained how this museum is like no other. "Unlike typical museums where the value of the displays appreciates in value with time because it becomes older, when you talk about the future, you need to constantly stay future relevant. So we are very excited about how we can continually create that story," he said.

Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, said: "It provides the people element, which is the most important ingredient for innovation and development. For us, it's a major ingredient in the development of the economy and the further diversification of the economy, and more importantly, for increasing the impact and outcomes from existing sectors of the economy." Though the Museum of the Future in Dubai may be one of the UAE's latest technological and architectural marvels, it also epitomises the country's diverse natural ecosystem, which boasts a vast range of local flora, and fauna, terrestrial and marine wildlife. One cannot help but notice the huge green plateau upon which the building stands. On closer inspection, guests discover that the hill is, in fact, a resplendent garden comprising around 100 species of trees and plants, reflecting the natural diversity that is an integral part of the UAE's heritage.

The UAE is a country that knows how to take care of its heritage. There are more than 50 museums across the country in which, along with the Future Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Islamic Museum, and Dubai Museum are important. There are 16 world-class museums in Sharjah alone. Sharjah, through its 16 museums, covers a widely diverse area, including Islamic art and culture, archaeology, heritage, science, marine life, as well as the history of Sharjah and the region. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is one such cultural lighthouse that brings together diverse cultures to shed fresh light on the shared stories of humanity.