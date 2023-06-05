WATCH: Nadia Nakai busts a move in Dubai

Well, that’s according to Dance God Lloyd, who posted a video of him and the rapper duetting some dance moves to the amapiano song “By Force” by Don Eazi, Focalistic and Anatii.
The video posted on Instagram is captioned, “I taught her the dance by force! Comment “By force” if she killed it ❤️🔥🦅⭐️👑[email protected] keep smiling. It looks good on you 😊.“
In the video, the reality star is seen having fun as she is killing the dance moves and rocking a joyful smile.
Nakai also posted the video on her Instagram, along with other fire content from her Dubai trip.
On her #VisitDubai trip, she shares all the fun activities that she’s been participating in and all the places she’s been to in the United Arab Emirates.
In one of the videos posted, the reality star teases in a green and white long sleeve one piece costume while jet-skiing.
More recently, she’s seen out on a desert safari dressed in a pink Arab dress whilst dune bugging followed by dinner in the desert.
Nakai has also been serving drip on this trip and in one video, she wears a green and black dress with heels before going on a yatch cruise.
The star has been through the most the past couple of months following the death of her boyfriend, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and most definitely deserves to shake her booty on yacht.