WATCH: Nadia Nakai busts a move in Dubai

Well, that’s according to Dance God Lloyd, who posted a video of him and the rapper duetting some dance moves to the amapiano song “By Force” by Don Eazi, Focalistic and Anatii. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦅🇬🇭 (@dancegodlloyd)

The video posted on Instagram is captioned, “I taught her the dance by force! Comment “By force” if she killed it ❤️🔥🦅⭐️👑[email protected] keep smiling. It looks good on you 😊.“ In the video, the reality star is seen having fun as she is killing the dance moves and rocking a joyful smile. Nakai also posted the video on her Instagram, along with other fire content from her Dubai trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) On her #VisitDubai trip, she shares all the fun activities that she’s been participating in and all the places she’s been to in the United Arab Emirates. In one of the videos posted, the reality star teases in a green and white long sleeve one piece costume while jet-skiing.