WATCH: ‘Skeem Saam’ star Innocent Sadiki gets baptised in River Jordan

Actress and reality TV star Innocent Sadiki recently embarked on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel. And the star’s been documenting her spiritual adventure on social media so her followers can share this sacred journey with her fans and family back home.

Sadiki, who plays the role of Sthoko Seakamela in the popular SABC 1 soapie “Skeem Saam”, is a pastor’s wife and a full-time minister of Gospel herself. Sadiki and her TV producer husband Pastor Phindulo Sadiki recently took to Israel for a much-need baecation. Taking to Instagram, the star shared visuals of themselves living their best lives in the Holy Land.

One of the highlights of the trip was when the “Pastors’ Wives” star got baptised in the River Jordan. She shared the video of the life-changing moment with a caption: “Getting baptised where my Savior Jesus Christ got baptised by John. Matthew 3:13. Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to be baptized by John.” She continued: “Thank you 🙏🏾 to Apostle Humphrey from IgniteHouse for conducting my baptism.”

In another post, Sadiki joked about turning water into wine. “At the #HollyLand in Cana at the church where Jesus turned water into wine 🍷” The star also shared moments when she got an opportunity to meet and greet the locals.

“I met them all today in Nazareth, but Peter was my favourite 😍 #1stFrame.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) And there’s more: “Holy Love at the sea of Galilee”

