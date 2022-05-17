WATCH: ‘Skeem Saam’ star Innocent Sadiki gets baptised in River Jordan

Actress and reality TV star Innocent Sadiki recently embarked on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.
And the star’s been documenting her spiritual adventure on social media so her followers can share this sacred journey with her fans and family back home.
Sadiki, who plays the role of Sthoko Seakamela in the popular SABC 1 soapie “Skeem Saam”, is a pastor’s wife and a full-time minister of Gospel herself.
Sadiki and her TV producer husband Pastor Phindulo Sadiki recently took to Israel for a much-need baecation.
Taking to Instagram, the star shared visuals of themselves living their best lives in the Holy Land.
One of the highlights of the trip was when the “Pastors’ Wives” star got baptised in the River Jordan.
She shared the video of the life-changing moment with a caption: “Getting baptised where my Savior Jesus Christ got baptised by John. Matthew 3:13. Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to be baptized by John.”
She continued: “Thank you 🙏🏾 to Apostle Humphrey from IgniteHouse for conducting my baptism.”
In another post, Sadiki joked about turning water into wine.
“At the #HollyLand in Cana at the church where Jesus turned water into wine 🍷”
The star also shared moments when she got an opportunity to meet and greet the locals.
“I met them all today in Nazareth, but Peter was my favourite 😍 #1stFrame.”
And there’s more:
“Holy Love at the sea of Galilee”
“Playing with the camel”
“Visit to the garden of Gethsemane”
“Jerusalem, Jericho Mount Zion, Bethlehem, city of David, Dead Sea, mount Carmel, mount Precipice, Sea of Galilee, Jordan river, Bethany, Megiddo, Tabgha, Capharnaun and many more,” shared the star in her recent post.
“The show stopper at the Dead Sea”
Sadiki says she started preaching at the age of 19.
“It’s been exactly 15 years of flowing in my kingdom ministry service. Like Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, I have been called and set apart for the Gospel of God,” said the star.
The couple run a young, vibrant megachurch The Living Gospel World Mission in Midrand.
Together with her twin sister, Millicent Mashile, she presented an inspirational youth show “Alpha Youth” on One Gospel’s DSTV channel 331.