WATCH: The highest infinity pool in the world is in Dubai
For the best views of the Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, head to Address Beach Resort's infinity pool.
The infinity pool length is 94.84m and stands tall at 293.906m, making it the world's highest infinity pool, according to Guinness World Records.
Travellers can soak up the sun and take in the picturesque landscapes before them. The one-of-a kind pool is only for in-house guest use and people over 21 years.
The infinity pool, on Level 77, flaunts the ultimate experience, with outdoor sunbeds, gazebos and private cabanas for guests to unwind during their travels. Ravenous travellers can order from a pool snack menu or visit ZETA Seventy Seven, which is adjacent to the infinity pool.
ZETA Seventy Seven soars 310m above sea level and opens for lunch and dinner. Day visitors and in-house guests can tuck into an Asian fusion menu, from iced oyster, wagyu sirloin, crispy fried prawns and miso lobster.
According to the Guinness World Record website, the 77th-floor rooftop infinity pool is built on the last land plot on Jumeirah Beach Walk within Dubai Marina.
"The rooftop pool was completed in February 2020 and has a wet surface area of approximately 560m²," its website states.
Travellers have the option of booking one of its 217 luxury rooms with either marine or sea views. The hotel, which opened in December last year, boasts an award-winning spa and Qix Kids Club.
The largest swimming pool in the world,at the seawater Orthlieb Pool in Casablanca in Morocco, is 480m long and 75m wide.