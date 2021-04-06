WATCH: The highest infinity pool in the world is in Dubai

For the best views of the Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, head to Address Beach Resort's infinity pool.

The infinity pool length is 94.84m and stands tall at 293.906m, making it the world's highest infinity pool, according to Guinness World Records.

Travellers can soak up the sun and take in the picturesque landscapes before them. The one-of-a kind pool is only for in-house guest use and people over 21 years.

The infinity pool, on Level 77, flaunts the ultimate experience, with outdoor sunbeds, gazebos and private cabanas for guests to unwind during their travels. Ravenous travellers can order from a pool snack menu or visit ZETA Seventy Seven, which is adjacent to the infinity pool.

ZETA Seventy Seven soars 310m above sea level and opens for lunch and dinner. Day visitors and in-house guests can tuck into an Asian fusion menu, from iced oyster, wagyu sirloin, crispy fried prawns and miso lobster.