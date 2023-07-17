WATCH: US tourist faces jail time for raising her voice in Dubai

Dubai has become an increasingly popular holiday spot for many Houston women, but one traveller is desperate to return to the Bayou City. Unfortunately, Tierra Young Allen’s passport has been confiscated due to an unexpected crime - public screaming, as reported by Fox26Houston.

Allen’s mother, Tina Baxter, expressed her fear for her daughter, revealing that this charge could potentially lead to imprisonment. “It also could result in prison time. So it’s very scary,” explained Allen’s mom who says the trip turned terrifying for her daughter when she was a passenger in a friend’s rental car, and they were involved in an accident in Dubai.

Baxter shared that when her daughter went to the rental car company to retrieve her identification, credit card, and other belongings left behind in the vehicle, things did not go smoothly. Allen discovered that she could only retrieve her items after paying an undisclosed sum of money.

“She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual - a young man there who was screaming at her,” Baxter recounted. As a result, her 29-year-old daughter raised her voice in response, leading to the charge of screaming in Dubai. Community Activist Quanell X, speaking with Fox26Houston, shed light on the situation, explaining that Allen’s imprisonment is solely due to her raising her voice, an act prohibited for women in the UAE.

“She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone, she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it’s punishable by jail time,” explained Quanell X. Baxter revealed that her daughter’s passport has been confiscated due to the charge of screaming in Dubai, leaving the American social media influencer and truck driver unable to leave the UAE. Furthermore, Allen has been subjected to a travel ban pending the outcome of the investigation.