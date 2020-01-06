London - US President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
What has happened?
Following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and threats of retaliation against the US, travel advice for several countries in the Middle East has been amended.
Which nations are affected?
The British Foreign Office has changed its advice for most countries in the region, including Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.