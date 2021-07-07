Why Dubai’s Burj Al Arab is among the top 7 luxurious hotels in the world

Taking luxury to new heights. That’s the tagline for the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Since opening in 1999, this towering paradise has hosted everyone from pop stars, sport icons, actors, billionaires to royalty. Taking on the shape of the sail of a dhow (a traditional wooden cargo vessel), this seven-star hotel has attracted Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, as well as tennis stars Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Bollywood’s film royalty Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai are also regulars here during their holidays to Dubai. Aside from it being the seventh tallest hotel in the world, the Burj Al Arab is also ranked as number two out of seven of the most luxurious hotels in the world by Luxury Mag. What makes it so spectacular?

Well, there are several reasons why it ticks so many boxes. Firstly, it’s nestled away on a private man-made island with first-rate security, making it most desirable from a privacy perspective. The Burj Al Arab is the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. He wanted it to be to Dubai what the Sydney Opera House is to Australia or the Eiffel Tower to France. This hotel is swathed in extravagance. From its 24-carat gold leaf walls to the full-sized Hermes amenities found in every one of its 202 suites.

The Burj Al Arab is celebrated for its cutting-edge engineering, which boasts a unique man-made beach and infinity pool terrace, to one of the tallest grand atrium at 180 metres high. Talk about travelling in the lap of luxury, it also has its own helipad and a fleet of chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce limousines. Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Whether you want to unwind and bask in the serenity on offer or you have a hankering for a party vibe at the Gold on 27 main bar, your every whim is catered for.

The drinks are inspired by Dubai over the years, varying from contemporary, classic to trendy. Tom Wright is behind the iconic design. He chose bespoke translucent fibreglass to provide protection from the desert sun during the day. At night, it acts as an eye-catching illumination screen. Credit for the interior, however, goes to Khuan Chew, who is a British-Chinese designer. Everything from the crystal chandeliers, hand-knotted carpets, water fixtures and pillars is an extension of his creative flair and gravitation to design elements that contribute to a sensory avalanche.