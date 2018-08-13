Treehouse Blue Mountains is a destination worth seeing. Pictures: Airbnb.

It is Monday, and you have just got back to work from taking the long weekend off. While you may not physically be able to travel, but that should not stop you from getting lost in a few travel pictures and videos of a particular destination.

One destination to see is the incredible Airbnb-listed treehouse in the Blue Mountains of Australia.

High in the treetops with floor-to-ceiling windows, this stylish and rustic treehouse boasts jaw-dropping views across 600 acres of private wilderness in Australia’s iconic Blue Mountains. Ideal for couples, guests can listen to birdsong, take a dip in the hot tub and, on clear nights, gaze into the telescope to enjoy beautiful starry skies.

This secluded accommodation offers just that for a back-to-nature experience in style, nestled between 2 National Parks and a World Heritage listed rainforest.

One of the users said: “This has been by far the best accommodation I've ever stayed at. It's well worth the price. The tree house itself is beautiful and the views are amazing. There is plenty of light, warmth from the fireplace, hot water and a surprisingly nice compost toilet…”

It goes for R11,102 per night.



