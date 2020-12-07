New interactive map shows South Africans the places they can visit and those with restrictions
Covid-19 has brought about much stress for travellers, especially those who have booked holidays in 2020.
For those hoping to travel but are unaware of restrictions, app Skyscanner has created a live interactive map to help travellers learn which countries are allowing travel and which countries are restricting visitors due to the pandemic.
For those who are unfamiliar with Skyscanner, it is a travel fare aggregator website and travel engine that is used by 60 million people per month. The app connects you to the best and cheapest flights, hotels and rental cars at your destination.
Their map help travellers navigate travel entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for any destination and are regularly updated.
According to the map, South Africans can travel to 14 destinations that have low restrictions, meaning that you are permitted to travel there and are not likely to quarantine when you arrive at /from the destination.
Of course, if you do display Covid-19 symptoms or are tested positive, quarantine is mandatory.
Destinations on the map include Brazil, Turkey and Ukraine.
The map also reveals that 102 destinations have moderate restrictions, meaning that travel is possible if you meet certain entry requirements which can include taking a Covid-19 test and you may be asked to quarantine and/or return.
The destinations include the majority of Africa, Iraj, Iran and Mexico.
Around 108 destinations are currently enforcing major restrictions, meaning that travel is not permitted, the country may be closed or entry is only possible if you are a citizen and meet strict requirements.
Places restricted include Falkland Islands, Argentina, Spain, France, China, India, Italy, Libya, Algeria and others.