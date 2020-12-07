New interactive map shows South Africans the places they can visit and those with restrictions

Covid-19 has brought about much stress for travellers, especially those who have booked holidays in 2020.

For those hoping to travel but are unaware of restrictions, app Skyscanner has created a live interactive map to help travellers learn which countries are allowing travel and which countries are restricting visitors due to the pandemic.

For those who are unfamiliar with Skyscanner, it is a travel fare aggregator website and travel engine that is used by 60 million people per month. The app connects you to the best and cheapest flights, hotels and rental cars at your destination.

Their map help travellers navigate travel entry restrictions and quarantine requirements for any destination and are regularly updated.

According to the map, South Africans can travel to 14 destinations that have low restrictions, meaning that you are permitted to travel there and are not likely to quarantine when you arrive at /from the destination.