5 castles Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan should visit in the US

With Santa Barbara in California their home, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, can explore some castles in the U.S. Company HomeAdvisor researched some stunning castles in all 50 states across the US and then created an illustration tribute for each of them. These are five we recommend Prince Harry and Meghan visit: Palmer Castle, Alaska Picture: Illustrated by HomeAdvisor. This stunning castle is located 45 minutes from Anchorage in Alaska.

According to HomeAdvisor, the four-storey castle was bought by welder Tom Hepola in 2004.

While not open to the public, we sure the owner won't refuse Harry and Meghan entry. The view of Knik Glacier is unbelievable.

Chris Mark Castle, Connecticut

Chris Mark Castle, built in 2003 for Christopher Mark, the great-grandson of Chicago industrialist Clayton Mark Sr, is a famous venue for those who want to snap gorgeous photos or use it as a venue.

The multi-million-dollar structure features a moat, bridge and guard towers, and once a bed-and-breakfast and a private zoo. Hallmark movie One Royal Holiday was shot at the castle.

Tovrea Castle, Arizona

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights has a rich history.

Built in 1928 by sheet-metal tycoon Alessio Carraro, he desired to turn it into a resort, but plans did not materialise.

Currently owned by the city of Phoenix and operated by the Tovrea Carraro Society, the attraction is a perfect spot for Harry and Meghan to tour.

Bishop Castle, Colorado

Bishop Castle is known as one of the most impressive monuments in Colorado.

Standing at 2 743m above sea-level on a 1 hectare lot, it boasts a 10m tower featuring a fire-breathing metal dragon head.

According to HomeAdvisor, most of the structure was hand-constructed by Bishop, who originally intended only to build a small cabin for his family. Entry is free.

Nichols Hall, Kansas

The past hasn't been pleasant to Nichols Hall.

Originally built in 1911, the castle was destroyed in 1968 and rebuilt in 1985.

The Kansas State building is now home to the school’s music department. They host a few shows that the couple can visit.