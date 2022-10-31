5 creepy destinations from around the world

Travelling brings you to many different sights and some can be a little creepy but we’re here for it. Do you enjoy exploring the paranormal? Or just straight creep fest towns? Here are some of the creepiest destinations around the world that will make your blood run cold.

Winchester Mystery House, California, US View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙶![CDATA[]]>𝙷![CDATA[]]>𝙾![CDATA[]]>𝚂![CDATA[]]>𝚃![CDATA[]]>𝙻![CDATA[]]>𝚈 𝚁![CDATA[]]>𝙴![CDATA[]]>𝙼![CDATA[]]>𝙰![CDATA[]]>𝙸![CDATA[]]>𝙽![CDATA[]]>𝚂 (@ghostlyremainstaxidermy) This is one of the most popular haunted houses in the world. The house is a tourist attraction, and many guests have experienced some form of paranormal activity while walking around this eerie building. The structure is owned by Sarah Winchester; who after her husband died stayed in the house all by herself. She became well known after her death and it’s said that she haunts the building on a daily basis.

Many “ghost busters” on YouTube share their experiences. We cannot confirm whether it’s a real haunted house, but the countless rumours and myths, added to the Victorian and Gothic architecture style, make the mansion a must-see for any horror fan. Port Arthur, Australia Port Arthur is the location of one the worst massacres, which happened in 1996, where a man named Martin Bryant killed 35 people and wounded 23 others in a brutal mass shooting. Some people even describe the location as the most haunted place in Australia.

Ancient Ram Inn, Wotton-Under-Edge, England View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spooky Sh*t (@spookyshit_pod) This haunted pub, called the Ancient Ram Inn, is well known in England. The scary building plays a vital role in the history of England and is quite the tourist attraction. A statement on the Travel Channel reads: ‘’One of the most well-known legends surrounding this haunted English house is that of a witch who was burned at the stake.’’ And many believe that she is the reason for the haunting of the old building, there is even a room named after her – the Witch’s Room. Would you enter?

Tower of London, England Anything that involves torture and death screams haunted. The tower is known for its gloomy and grim energy; some say they can feel the atmosphere of torture and death. Workers claim that they have seen the ghosts belonging to nobles from the past. Hoia Baciu Forest, Cluj-Napoca, Romania