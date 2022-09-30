5 top searched museums in the world

For those who love history, culture, science and art, visiting the museum is a fun activity. Going to the museum is a great date idea or something you can add to travel itinerary that will help you learn more about the history and culture of the place that you’re travelling to.

Here are the five top searched museums in the world that you could visit if you’re ever in that part of the world. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York The Met is the largest art museum in the United States. Picture: Instagram The Met is the largest art museum in the United States and holds more than two million works in its permanent collection. It is famous for holding blockbuster attractions, such as 2018’s record-breaking Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer.

The same museum that had CBS founder William S. Paley’s collection on loan is also the top searched museum in the world, with 605 000 searches. Natural History Museum, London The Natural Museum in London has an impressive collection of specimens. Picture: Instagram With 600 000 searches online, visitors to the Natural History Museum in London can view items from its 80 million-strong collection of specimens. These cover five main subjects; botany, entomology, mineralogy, palaeontology and zoology.

It is particularly famous for its dinosaur exhibits. Tate Modern, London Tate Museum is housed in one of London’s historic buildings, the former Bankside Power Station. Picture: Instagram Visitors to Tate Modern can explore Tate’s collection of British and international modern and contemporary art from 1900 to the present. Tate Museum is housed in one of London’s historic buildings, the former Bankside Power Station. Here, it is able to display very large pieces in the huge Turbine Hall.

Founded in 2000, Tate Modern celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020 and had a series of events planned before the pandemic struck. It has 502 000 searches online. The Louvre, Paris The Louvre is home to over 380 000 objects. Picture: Instagram With record-breaking visitor figures, The Louvre is undoubtedly one of the most popular museums in the world. It is home to over 380,000 objects and a permanent collection that covers 60,600 square metres.

Visitors can enjoy sculptures, paintings, drawings, and more - with famous highlights being the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. As well as its world-class collection, it is also a landmark in itself, thanks to the iconic Louvre Pyramid, designed by the Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei. This French beauty has 463 000 searches online. British Museum

The British Museum was the first public national museum in the world. Picture: Instagram With 389 000 searches online, the British Museum was the first public national museum in the world. It is home to around eight million works and is dedicated to history, art and culture. One of the museum's key exhibitions of recent years was 2019's 'Inspired by the east: How the Islamic world influenced western art'. This blockbuster exhibition spanned five centuries and explored the influence of the Islamic world on western art.