5 weird places to add to your bucket list

From strange waters; to scary ‘graveyards’, the world is filled with places you never knew existed, here are some you may or may not add to your bucket list. Spotted Lake, Canada

Story continues below Advertisement

This could look like a nightmare to those who have a phobia of holes. According to research, this unique lake changes colour during the summer season, and it looks like a playground on preschool grounds. The holes you see are mineral pools, as stated on a Instagram post: “Each spot has a different colour, depending on the type and concentration of minerals that it contains.’’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geokoala (@geokoala_) Plain of Jars, Laos

This place is straight out of a horror movie filmed in the scary hoods. What makes it even scarier, it is noted that these jars were used for funerals back in the day. According to “Atlas Obscura” article: “The jars were created by Khun Cheung, an ancient king of giants who lived in the highlands. It is said that Cheung, after fighting a long and victorious battle, created the jars in order to brew huge amounts of celebratory lao lao rice wine.’’ It has become a major tourist attraction with #plainofjars receiving more than 5 000 posts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

This place is not for the faint-hearted, but if you’re one to explore scary places then you’d enjoy it, as this place is, ‘’an anonymous memorial to millions of unnamed, deceased Parisians,’’ with the main theme being “death”. Doesn’t sound too inviting does it? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Residual Whispers - Paranormal Stories (@residualwhispersblog) Pamukkale, Turkey