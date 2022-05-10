6 North American cities you need to add to your travel bucket list

Restrictions are being eased in countries around the world, making it easier to travel and explore. North America is considered a popular destination for tourists around the world. Not only do the three countries on the continent offer something different for travellers, but they are also all rich in history, culture, and gastronomy.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which offers easy travel to North America from South Africa, shares six reasons why you should add these North American cities to your travel bucket list: New York This megacity is packed full of iconic places, areas, and buildings that give you goosebumps the moment you see it. No wonder it’s one of the most visited cities in the world.

The city’s skyline, filled with a concentration of skyscrapers, has become the backdrop for thousands of films – and many vloggers too. The city is more than just a cool backdrop though. Some of New York’s most notable landmarks include the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the Rockefeller Centre – but it’s filled with some incredible museums like the popular Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum and the American Museum of Natural History. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selvon Ramsawak (@selvon.nef) It’s also one of the entertainment capitals of the world. Times Square remains a popular tourist destination while Broadway puts on the world’s best theatre productions. Central Park also offers tourists a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Vancouver There is no doubt that Vancouver is one of the most beautiful cities in Canada, and its natural beauty is a big reason why tourists flock to the coastal city. Set on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and nestled between snow-capped mountains, Vancouver is the perfect city to experience seasons at their best. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Food & Travel (@vancouvertravel) In summer, beaches are packed with sunbathers, while winter sees skiers from all around the world flocking to the city’s famous ski resorts.

Vancouver is also filled with some of the best fine-dining restaurants in the world, high-end shops and bustling markets. With so much to do and see, it’s no wonder Vancouver is one of the most-visited cities in North America. Los Angeles The City Of Angels is the entertainment capital of the world, making it the perfect destination to add to your North American bucket list.

The vibrant city is full of eclectic – and expensive neighbourhoods – including the lavish Beverly Hills. If you’ re into the real housewives shows, you’ll know exactly what is meant by expensive and luxurious. The city is home to everything from various movie studios, the Sunset Strip, Venice Beach, museums, world-famous theme parks to wineries, breweries and a thriving nightlife scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles, California (@losangeles_vibes) Make sure you visit the popular Rodeo Drive, a great place to do some high-end window shopping, do some celeb spotting on Hollywood Boulevard, visit the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and, if you’re feeling extra cheesy, embark on a Hollywood sightseeing and celebrity home bus tour.

Mexico City Mexico’s capital is so much more than what movies and TV shows represent it as. This misrepresented country is a bustling city full of culture, history and incredible street food. With tacos, tlacoyos, and tamales galore. Mexico has become a dream destination for foodies from around the world. And if you’re a big foodie - like most of us - Mexico City is the place to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico City Street Food (@mexico_cravings) Apart from the tasty food, Mexico City’s nightlife is a major drawing card for tourists. The vibrant Polanco district is full of clubs and bars and appeals to music lovers of all genres – from house music to reggae, reggaetón and even jazz! Be sure to make a stop at one of the over 150 museums in the city. It’s also the cheapest capital city in North America, so you can be sure your well-earned money will be stretched on a visit to Mexico City. Austin

Austin is connected to more major transit hubs around the world – making it the latest American hotspot for tourists. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @austincitylisting However, while the city is seeing an influx of international visitors, its quirky charm has always made it a popular holiday destination. They say everything is bigger in Texas, which is certainly the case when it comes to Austin’s foodie culture, live music venues, quirky street murals, and dance halls. The city is the perfect destination for history buffs, where a visit to the Texas Capitol is a must. A trip to Austin isn’t complete without a stop at the famous Allens Boots store – a shop that showcases over 4,000 boots, cowboy hats, clothing, and accessories.

Toronto As Canada’s largest city, Toronto has so much to offer. The city is Canada’s cultural hotspot and, much like New York, offers an array of ballet, opera, symphony and Broadway shows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto, Canada (@toronto_city) The city, home to the landmark CN Tower, plays host to some of the most luxurious shops and restaurants and also houses some of Canada’s best museums. Music is at the heart of the city, and Toronto is synonymous with outdoor concerts and cultural performances in the summer.