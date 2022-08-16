Baby Jesus sculpture resembling Mark Zuckerberg in US museum goes viral

San Francisco - After people spotted the resemblances between the baby's face and that of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, images of a sculpture of Mother Mary and baby Jesus have gone viral and left some Twitterati in splits. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also retweeted the pictures with a cryptic caption "Meta," that a user named, Arix (@Arix_Ki) posted on the microblogging platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

"This baby Jesus sculpture at LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg," the user tweeted with pictures of Mother Mary and baby Jesus from the Los Angeles Museum of Art. Meta https://t.co/4mawej4qNF — jack (@jack) August 15, 2022

While replying to Dorsey, a user wrote that it is an insult in the name of art. "Sad to see this in the name of art. It is insulting to see something this holy made fun of. His privates are on display. Some limits are not to be broken, period! A baby pic naked online is a crime, but a sculpture of this important's naked is ok?" the user wrote. Taking social media platforms, some users posted funny and sarcastic comments on the photographs.

Story continues below Advertisement

"When was the art from? Zuck's haircut was inspired by Julius Caesar, who was born in 100 BC," a user wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement