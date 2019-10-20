Global icon Barbie has become an Airbnb host and will list her Malibu Dreamhouse later this month, adding to her extensive list of firsts.
Located in the heart of Malibu, the fabulous life-size Dreamhouse will be available for booking for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay on October 23 for $60 (about R890) a night, plus taxes and fees, to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary.
The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb experience would not be complete without:
- A meet-and-greet with hairstylist and girl boss, Jen Atkin, along with hair makeovers from hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective.
- A one-on-one fencing lesson with inspirational role model and fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad.
- An interactive, globally-inspired cooking lesson with one of Malibu’s favorite female business owners, Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef.
- A behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.
- A gallery wall and mementos that celebrate her notable accomplishments from her medical degree to her pilot’s license and her many other honors and distinctions.