Global icon Barbie has become an Airbnb host and will list her Malibu Dreamhouse later this month, adding to her extensive list of firsts.

Located in the heart of Malibu, the fabulous life-size Dreamhouse will be available for booking for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay on October 23 for $60 (about R890) a night, plus taxes and fees, to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary.