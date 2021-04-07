California winery posts the ultimate dream job - R145K salary, flowing wine and free accommodation

If you seek a change in your career with free-flowing wine at your beck and call, then you may be interested in Murphy-Goode Winery’s latest job listing. The job will "instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere", offering stunning views of Sonoma Wine Country. There's also an attractive $10 000 (around R145 000) a month salary, and you live rent-free for a year. The lucky candidate, who will be based in the town of Healdsburg, will spend their first 90 days shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr, explore all aspects of harvest and assist in winery operations.

The team will help you choose which the part of wine business where you would be a good fit, depending on your passions.

The candidate will also get to learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce, work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery, develop strong working relationships across functions of the winery and promote Murphy-Goode wines through various channels and events.

Creativity and humour is a bonus.

There are some T&Cs. Job applicants must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of America and and/or authorised to work in the US.

The application process ends on June 30. Applicants will be evaluated on role value, creativity and design, experience and skill set. Applicants are eligible to earn a year-long position, housing and 30 cases of wine.

Oh, and you are required to lift 22.6kg, which are probably the wine cases.

Do you have what it takes? You can apply here.