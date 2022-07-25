Climate activists gun for Drake for taking 15-minute flights

Canadian rapper Drake is in hot water with climate activists for his recent trips.
The “Hotline Bling” singer has come under fire after a Twitter account, Celebrity Jets, tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to Hamilton.
The account calculated that the 70-kilometre flight had used up 1 522 litres of fuel. According to Celebrity Jets, Drake’s jet put out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, which has negative implications for the environment.
The “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s huge Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes duration.
😤 Omg this Tik Tok has opened my eyes!!! @KimKardashian @KylieJenner @Drake @Oprah @blakeshelton #celebrity #privatejets #co2emissions @CelebJets pic.twitter.com/jwSUQF4s4r— Nicole_Virgo (@nv_NFTs) July 20, 2022
The outrage comes as climate change has been in the spotlight recently with parts of Europe and the UK experiencing scorching temperatures and heatwaves. Last week, it was reported that the heatwave engulfing Europe had smashed temperature records.
A Twitter user, Gary McQuiggin said: “As London hits 40ºC and wildfires burn in Spain / Portugal, I’m thinking about how celebrities take 15-minute flights in their private jets.”
As London hits 40C and wildfires burn in Spain / Portugal, I'm thinking about how celebrities take 15 minute flights in their private jets. pic.twitter.com/IoHHtvJtjp— Gary McQuiggin (@ggaaarrryyyy) July 18, 2022
Many Twitter users slammed the rapper for the wasteful flights. Celebrities also criticised for their flights include Kylie Jenner, Blake Shelton, Mark Wahlberg and Kim Kardashian. One Twitter user, ati, said: “Kylie Jenner’s stupid private jets and her stupid indifferent attitude to the cost they have on the environment. Mega celebrities I will always hate you.”
kylie jenner’s stupid private jets and her stupid indifferent attitude to the cost they have on the environment. mega celebrities i will always hate you pic.twitter.com/kftPcvakb8— ati (@atipotter7) July 19, 2022