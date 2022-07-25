Climate activists gun for Drake for taking 15-minute flights

The “Hotline Bling” singer has come under fire after a Twitter account, Celebrity Jets, tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to Hamilton.

Canadian rapper Drake is in hot water with climate activists for his recent trips.

The account calculated that the 70-kilometre flight had used up 1 522 litres of fuel. According to Celebrity Jets, Drake’s jet put out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, which has negative implications for the environment.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s huge Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes duration.

The outrage comes as climate change has been in the spotlight recently with parts of Europe and the UK experiencing scorching temperatures and heatwaves. Last week, it was reported that the heatwave engulfing Europe had smashed temperature records.

A Twitter user, Gary McQuiggin said: “As London hits 40ºC and wildfires burn in Spain / Portugal, I’m thinking about how celebrities take 15-minute flights in their private jets.”