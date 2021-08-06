Cruise comeback: MSC returns to the US
It hasn’t been easy for the cruising industry the last year and a half. As a result of the pandemic, cruises were cancelled, leaving thousands of staff unsure of their future.
But, with travellers being vaccinated and global health measures adopted by companies, cruising is slowly making a comeback.
The latest cruise to venture out is MSC Meraviglia. The state of the art ship sailed out of Port Miami in Florida this week, following the company's initial restart in the Mediterranean in August last year.
MSC Meraviglia is on her first 4-night cruise visiting Nassau, The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The ship will spend a night on the new private island destination.
The eco-friendly marine reserve, dubbed the “Best New Cruise Destination“, boasts the Great Lagoon Beach, located in an inlet at the centre of the island. It also features a striking 30m tall lighthouse home to a Hemingway-style bar and a terrace where guests can take in the incredible sea view and enjoy a few sundowners.
According to their latest press release, MSC Meraviglia will add 7-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from September 18.
MSC Divina will also offer three, four and seven-night itineraries from September 16.
MSC Seashore will arrive in Miami on November 18, following her inaugural season in the Mediterranean. The vessel is the first Seaside EVO ship, featuring brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests.
At 339m, Seashire is the longest ship in the fleet and the largest ship ever built in Italy by Fincantieri.
The ship will boast 13 000m² of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing. To keep guests Covid-19 safe, MSC will implement "industry leading health and safety protocol on board each ship".
These include universal Covid-19 testing, regular testing of the crew, physical distancing and mask-wearing regulations, and enhanced sanitation measures. The US MSC Cruises will welcome vaccinated and not fully vaccinated guests on board, with additional requirements for non-vaccinated travellers.