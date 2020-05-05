Disneyland's new social distancing rules could mean a completely different experience

Disneyland is one of the world’s most visited attractions and adored by both young and old. However, due to the Covid-19 regulations, Disneyland is currently closed until further notice.

It stated on its website: “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our Guests and employees remain The Walt Disney Company’s top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, the Disneyland Resort will remain closed until further notice. We will continue to carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation.”

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, officials in Florida have announced guidelines that should be followed should Walt Disney World Resort reopen after Covid-19. But, the experience may be quite different than what you remember.

As travellers will need to practice social distancing, Disneyland will implement a range of strict protocols that every guest needs to adhere. ABC7 reported that the Orlando resort will operate at 50 percent capacity in the first phase of the reopening. Hand sanitisers will be provided for guests and would be found all over the venue.

Travellers will have to maintain a six-foot (about 1.8m) distance from each other when waiting in lines to visit the range of the attractions at the park.Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many people have booked trips for next year.