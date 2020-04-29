Harrison Ford runs into plane trouble after mishearing instructions

Harrison Ford ran into trouble after mishearing instructions when landing his plane. The 'Star Wars' actor was told to hold short of the runway at Hawthorne Airport in California last Friday because another aircraft was practicing touch-and-go landings there, but he still crossed and taxied to the other end, much to the alarm of the tower operator. After landing in the airport, audio obtained by TMZ revealed the tower operator told the 77-year-old star: "Can you hold short on runway. Traffic on the runway." However, the 'Indiana Jones' actor accelerated onto the runway and began crossing, with the operator angrily saying the veteran pilot had ignored his instructions. Harrison profusely apologised and said he thought he was told he had been cleared to cross the runway.

There was no danger of the aircrafts crashing because the other plane was 3 600 feet away from Harrison's when it hit the runway and was up in the air again long before reaching the area where the actor was.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.

A spokesperson for the actor said: "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC.

"He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft."

The 'Blade Runner' actor was getting his pilot's license updated so he can participate in more relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Five years ago, Harrison broke his pelvis and ankle when his aircraft suffered engine failure and made an emergency landing in March 2015, but he later insisted it wouldn't put him off flying.

He said: " "It was one time - and I didn't crash, the plane crashed. I didn't get right out of it, but I'm fine now, it took a while."

Asked if it had put him off flying, he added: "No, it's a big part of who I am."