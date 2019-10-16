Harry Potter charms on two continents









In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park in Orlando, visitors can explore the village of Hogsmeade. Picture: Universal Orlando Resort Washington - My 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, squared her feet, raised her arm toward the dark, diamond-paned windows, and waved her wand in a triangle pattern as she shouted an incantation into the night air. "Incendio!" Immediately, the building's dark windows glowed with brilliant white light, and a small crowd of people around us gasped and clapped. Chloe looked at me with a smile as bright as the magical glow she had just conjured. It's a great time to be a Harry Potter fan. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", the first installment in JK Rowling's seven-book juggernaut, might be more than two decades old, but in many ways, the world of Harry Potter fandom seems more fevered than ever before.

One word helps explain why: immersion.

In August, we headed to England to visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, which features the real sets, costumes, props, animatronics, art and more on the soundstages and backlot where the Harry Potter films were made.

Here's how they compared.

SIGHTS: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter includes two "lands" - Diagon Alley, a magical London neighbourhood, and Hogsmeade, a snow-covered Scottish village - within two larger theme parks.

Diagon Alley is the standout. Its entrance is "hidden" from the rest of the park by a brick wall, marked only by signs for the Leaky Cauldron and the London Underground. A gap in the wall reveals a short, twisting path that opens into a rabbit's warren of cobbled streets, Tudor-style wooden buildings, and magical shops with names like Slug & Jiggers Apothecary. Gringotts Bank at the top of the street is a showstopper: It's a white marble tower capped with a huge, fierce-looking dragon that breathes real fire every 15 minutes and never fails to elicit shocked shrieks from newcomers.

There's also Knockturn Alley, a street devoted to the dark arts that's lit with a creepy green glow. Wanted posters of Harry Potter paper the walls, while evil artifacts like human skulls and poisonous-looking potions pack the shelves at the shop Borgin and Burkes. Chloe was visibly spooked, as though she had forgotten we weren't actually lurking in a dark wizard's stomping grounds.

At the London studio tour, the sights are kicked up a notch. Here, too, you can stroll down Diagon Alley, but you'll also enter the dark and twisting paths of the Forbidden Forest, where mist hovers in the air, giant spiders drop from branches and a centaur stands in the shadowy distance.

You can see Harry's cupboard under the stairs; step inside number 4 Privet Drive; look around Dumbledore's office, with its magical tools and portraits of snoozing headmasters; peek into the Gryffindor common room, littered with candy wrappers and other teenage detritus; and witness a terrifying scene in which a giant snake is about to devour a Hogwarts teacher while Voldemort and his minions look on.

As for the props, costumes, makeup tools, prosthetics, animatronics, art renderings and movie-magic exhibits here, there are too many to list. Think of an elaborate prop or costume from the films and it's probably on display: Harry's glasses. The flying Ford Anglia. A dementor hanging spookily from the ceiling. The entrance to the Chamber of Secrets. Dumbledore's Pensieve. The electric-purple, triple-decker Knight Bus. Sirius Black's ragged prison uniform. Neville's Mimbulus mimbletonia. Professor Umbridge's poisonous pink office. Every horcrux. It's all here.

Winner: Studio tour

INTERACTIVITY: In the Wizarding World theme park, interactivity is the name of the game. You can really shop for gag gifts at Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes and chocolate frogs and sugar quills at Honeydukes. The mirror at Madam Malkin's Robes for All Occasions critiques your wardrobe in a persnickety voice. Dial 62442 (M-A-G-I-C) in a red British phone booth to hear a message from the Ministry of Magic.

You can exchange Muggle money for wizard money and really spend it in the park. There are live music and dance performances, and the Knight Bus' conductor will engage you in funny banter. And, of course, there are spectacular rides, like the thrilling Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, which re-creates Harry's bank heist, and the Hogwarts Express, which visitors can ride between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

But the biggest hits with our family were the interactive wands, which you can buy at the park. Wave them in different spots (and with the correct movement) to watch magic happen before your eyes. You can ignite lanterns, conjure writing on parchment, make water spout from a fountain, or open and close a magical flower. There are dozens of these interactive spots throughout Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, including some that aren't marked on the map that comes with the wand.

Plus, Ollivanders wand shop is an interactive experience in itself - from each group that enters, one lucky kid (which on our visit happened to be Chloe) gets plucked from the crowd to be "chosen" by a wand. Don't worry, you can still buy one even if you're not chosen.

While there are certainly some elements of interactivity at the studio tour - like sitting in a Hogwarts Express train compartment and riding a broom against a green screen - there aren't as many.

Winner: Theme park

FOOD: Let's get the most important thing out of the way: You can sample butterbeer at both attractions. But to go deep into a wizard's daily diet, the theme park can't be beat. Get traditional British pub grub at the Leaky Cauldron and the Three Broomsticks; sip fire whisky and pints of beer at the Hog's Head; sample magical sweets and pumpkin juice at Honeydukes; and indulge in a frozen treat at Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour.

Winner: Theme park

WHAT'S NEW: Both the theme park and the studio tour opened new attractions in 2019. At Universal, there's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a thrill ride that whisks visitors among the Forbidden Forest's magical plants and creatures. At the studio tour, there's Gringotts Bank, featuring dazzling marble floors, glittering chandeliers and hard-working goblins.

Winner: Tie

