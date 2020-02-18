Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West spent Valentine's weekend having massages in Cabo.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star flew to the Mexican city - where the 'Bound 2' hitmaker was working on music for a few days - to surprise the 42-year-old rapper with a two-night stay at a private villa for the romantic occasion.
A source told E! News: "Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew in to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening.
"She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa."