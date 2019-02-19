The Vanderpumps Rules girls went on a two day holiday to Solvang, courtesy of the Row actress Lala Kent. Since the episode aired, Solvang-a city in southern California's Santa Ynez Valley- has been trending. The city is known for its Danish-style architecture and wineries. Kent decided to treat the girls to a mid-week getaway to thank them for their support after the passing of her father last year. The girls, including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, flew via private jet, known by the girls as PJ. Here they visited a few wineries and toured the small towns.

Here are 3 places to visit in Solvang:

Hans Christian Andersen Park: Hans Christian Andersen Park is famous for its castle arch and oak trees. Filled with many green spaces and playgrounds for children. There's a music-making station with well-tuned chimes, a rock climbing wall and picnic spots.



Cross Hatch Winery: Their tasting room, located in a historic windmill, makes for stunning images. All of the wines produced by CrossHatch Winery are co-fermented blends sourced from Santa Barbara County vineyards.



The Landsby: The four-star hotel is one of the newer hotels in Solvang. Comprising of 50 rooms, the hotel features a contemporary design and blends traditional Scandinavian elements. The girls stayed at this hotel. If you are not staying over, The Landsby's signature restaurant, Mad & Vin, is definitely worth visiting. They specialise in wine-country inspired cuisine crafted by chef, Beto Huizar.

