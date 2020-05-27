Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Utah holiday amid Covid-19 pandemic

Kourtney Kardashian decided to "escape to the desert" over the weekend to spend some quality time with her three children. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been in isolation with her family for the past two months. For the eldest Kardashian, the trip was a way to enjoy the outdoors and get active after being behind closed doors. The 41-year-old visited Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River, sitting on the border between Utah and Arizona.







Lake Powell has become a top tourist spot attracting over two million people every year before the coronavirus pandemic. Kourtney posed in a slender bikini with the caption: “Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞” (sic)









She also posted a series of pictures of her daughter Penelope and son Reign horseback riding in a picturesque setting. The two, aged seven and five respectively, were seen taking in the lush views while their mother documented the memories while on horseback.

The family stayed at Amangiri, a luxury hotel set in Canyon Point. According to an insider who spoke to E! News Amangiri is one of Kourtney's favourite places.





On its website, Amangiri is described as a 600-acre sanctuary of wilderness and isolation in Canyon Point in Southern Utah that offers the ultimate personalisation of bespoke adventures and cultural activities.

There’s an Aman Spa with water pavilion, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and outdoor private pavilions and access to national parks and Lake Powell. The 5-star-establishment offers sustainable, seasonal menus which Kourtney seems to be a fan of.

The menus are inspired by the culinary heritage of the Navajo and the American Southwest.