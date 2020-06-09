LOOK: Bittersweet farewell for Delta’s 'Mad Dog'
Delta Air Lines bid farewell to the iconic McDonnell Douglas MD-80 last week. But the moment has been bittersweet for many passengers. In a note on the airline’s official Instagram page, flight attendant Haley S revealed the experience to be bittersweet.
"Today is so bittersweet, it’s the last time I will work and board the MD88/90 before we officially retire our remaining McDonnell Douglas fleet.
“This fleet holds a lot of firsts for myself and many of my colleagues & for that I am forever grateful. My first service flight in training, my first trip I ever flew as working crew to Montego Bay, 7 years ago, and many many more.
“Mad Dog, thank you for being the 'workhorses' for this company. We will miss you dearly. ❤️✈️" she said (sic).
According to CNN, the fleet flew 750 million passengers and around 12 million hours in the air in over 33 years. The MD-88 aircraft known as the "Mad Dog" has been at the forefront for decades.
Instagram followers honoured the fleet with warm messages. User @rizzlybearnyc posted: “I’m gonna miss the sweet smell of combusted jet fuel that seeps into the back rows of the plane.”(sic) User @ltaelor posted: "I’m going to miss those planes", while another @charlie_graham87 posted: "I am going to miss hearing those Mad Dogs flying over on approach to 6 at BHM... that plane has a special history is the long time relationship between Delta and Birmingham." (sic)
User @sbizzzzz posted: "I’ve flown to so many destinations on those model planes. Always smooth and safe travels." User @luccacerminaro suggested that there be a "Mad Dog" museum. "I will always love and miss these planes please make a mad dog museum with these planes. I rode on these planes it’s beautiful," the user posted.