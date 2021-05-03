LOOK: Black Coffee spotted at Pharrell’s new luxe hotel. Is it a new SA celeb hangout?

Black Coffee spent the weekend at Pharrell Williams's new luxe hotel, The Goodtime Hotel, and we have FOMO already.

The Drive hitmaker shared some snaps at the Miami hotel where he chilled at the pool and at the Strawberry Moon, an inside and outside dining space.

Black Coffee, who has travelled Europe extensively and regularly jet sets across the world, was in the city to perform a set at LIV, a night club in Miami Beach in Florida.

He plans to travel to Houston, Texas next.

The Miami hotel is set to become a one-of-a-kind spot for travellers to the city and a new SA celeb hangout.

We foresee Bonang Matheba spending a few nights there when she visits Miami. Or Nomzamo Mbatha when she shoots a new Hollywood movie.

Williams and entrepreneur David Grutman launched The Goodtime Hotel with a star-studded event last month.

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West and BFF Jonathan Cheban, Maluma, David Beckham, Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Rock and Future, were among the guests at the launch.

The stars toured the hotel, captured a selfie or two and sipped bespoke cocktails.

"People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time,“ Pharrell told Drive Magazine.

“We’ve been so blessed with The Goodtime. I want to emphasise how excited we are for this community, this street of Washington. There’s a lot of room to grow, and I think that what we want to do is become a part of this community and not leave it better than we found it, but contribute to it.”