LOOK: Enjoy the ultimate movie marathon at world’s last Blockbuster store in Oregon

The world's last Blockbuster store will be listing their store on Airbnb for one night only.

Store manager Sandi Harding, who has kept the Bend in Oregon establishment running since 2004, is doing so to show appreciation for all that the local community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times.

According to an Airbnb press statement, this sleepover will offer movie lovers in Deschutes County the chance for a 90s-themed stay to relive the bygone Friday night tradition.

Starting August 17, Deschutes County residents can call dibs on (aka book) a totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world’s last Blockbuster store by requesting to book one of the three individual, one-night reservations that will take place on September 18, 19 and 20. While a movie rental will cost you $3.99 (R69.82)for just a penny more you can book one of these stays for $4 (R69.99) (plus taxes and fees) for an unlimited movie marathon.

Harding will be your Airbnb host and will stock the shelves with all the movies your heart could desire before handing over the keys. All guests who book should adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines around wearing masks and social distancing in a public space.