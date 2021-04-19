LOOK: From Kim Kardashian West to the Beckhams - all the A-listers who attended The Goodtime Hotel launch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pharrell Williams and entrepreneur David Grutman officially launched The Goodtime Hotel with a star-studded event on Friday night. ’Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star Kim Kardashian West and BFF Jonathan Cheban, Maluma, David Beckham, Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Rock and Future, were among the guests at the launch. The stars toured the hotel, captured a selfie or two and sipped on bespoke cocktails. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Goodtime Hotel (@thegoodtimehotel)

They would have spent the weekend in one of the 266 stylish rooms designed by Ken Fulk. The rooms vary in size and boast all the modern conveniences needed for a hotel stay.

The Miami based hotel is set to become a one-of-a-kind spot for travellers to the city.

According to its website, "The Goodtime Hotel is a collection of experiences linked by a commitment to create emotional good".

Head to Strawberry Moon, an inside and outside dining space, for a Mediterranean feast. Or chill at The Library, break a sweat on an indoor/outdoor gym with Peloton bikes and MyBeast immersive training, and visit the pool lounge for views out of this world.

Last month, Williams shared his optimism about his new hotel to Ocean Drive Magazine.

"People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time.

“We’ve been so blessed with The Goodtime. I want to emphasise how excited we are for this community, this street of Washington. There’s a lot of room to grow, and I think that what we want to do is become a part of this community and not leave it better than we found it, but contribute to it, ” Pharrell told the publication.