LOOK: Grammy winner Big Boi invites music fans to stay at Dungeon Family house

To celebrate Black Music Month and highlight the distinct impact of Atlanta’s music scene, Grammy winner and rapper Big Boi is becoming a host on Airbnb for the first time. Fans will have a chance to book an overnight stay at The Dungeon house, named after its basement studio where albums like Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik were created.

The stay is not open to people outside the US. For those who are not familiar with The Dungeon Family, a collective that includes Outkast, Goodie Mob and Organized Noize, they helped establish Atlanta as a hotbed for talent. Despite their global imprint, the place where The Dungeon Family’s music came to life has not been accessible to fans until now. Picture: supplied. Big Boi will host three overnight stays at The Dungeon, on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for $25 (R358) a night. The stay will honour the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of ATLiens.

Travellers who book a stay can access the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits, and enjoy rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations inspired by The Dungeon Family’s tracks. Picture: supplied. Big Boi said: “Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs." Picture: supplied. In recognition of the significant impact of music education on Big Boi’s career and his own involvement in the cause, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade.