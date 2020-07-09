LOOK: Inside Kylie Jenner's luxurious R84K a night Utah getaway
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is living her best life and she's not afraid to show it. Just this week Jenner gave fans a look inside her getaway at the ultra exclusive resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took some time out with friends and daughter Stormi at the resort which costs about R84K a night.
Favoured by the rich and famous (and now the Kardashians), Amangiri is a luxury resort which opened its doors in 2009. The 600-acre sanctuary of wilderness and isolation in Canyon Point, Southern Utah offers a bespoke luxury experience for those who can afford it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
Amenities include a 2.322 square metre Aman Spa with water pavilion, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and outdoor private pavilions.
For the health conscious, there's a sustainable, seasonal menu, inspired by the culinary heritage of the Navajo and the American Southwest. served indoors and alfresco.
By the looks of Jenner's IG feeds, she's staying in one of the resort's suites, giving her exclusive access to a lap pool, terrace and outdoor desert lounge with sky terrace and desert views.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on