LOOK: Inside Kylie Jenner's luxurious R84K a night Utah getaway

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is living her best life and she's not afraid to show it. Just this week Jenner gave fans a look inside her getaway at the ultra exclusive resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took some time out with friends and daughter Stormi at the resort which costs about R84K a night.

Favoured by the rich and famous (and now the Kardashians), Amangiri is a luxury resort which opened its doors in 2009. The 600-acre sanctuary of wilderness and isolation in Canyon Point, Southern Utah offers a bespoke luxury experience for those who can afford it.