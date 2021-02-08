LOOK: Inside Rebel Wilson's private jet slumber party

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

’Pitch Perfect’ star Rebel Wilson sure knows how to travel in style. The actress and her friends flew to the Super Bowl in a luxury private jet over the weekend and decided to enjoy a football-inspired slumber party mid-air. Inside the jet laden with American football decor and plush cream leather seats, Wilson and company made every attempt to enjoy the experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) The Hustle actress documented the experience on Instagram with her 9.6 million followers. In one photo, Wilson and her friends pose for photographs with footballs in their hands. She captioned the picture 'Super Bowl slumber party!' With the beds on the jet dressed and the group kitted in comfy clothes, they were set for their slumber party.

In another picture, Wilson is snuggling up with a football in bed.

Picture: Instagram/Rebel Wilson.

The party continued on land when Wilson arrived in Florida for the Super Bowl event.

She was there to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. In true Wilson style, the 40-year-old actress attempted to smoke a cigar and danced with cheerleaders.

She also snapped a picture with ’Isn't It Romantic’ co-star Adam DeVine.

A week earlier she confirmed that she was travelling to Super Bowl as a single woman following her split with millionaire brewery heir Jacob Busch.

The pair have been dating for over a year after being introduced in 2019. They kept their relationship fairly low key until their first red carpet appearance together at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September 2020.