LOOK: Inside The Goodtime, Pharrell Williams's new luxe hotel

Pharrell Williams is adding hotel owner to his expansive resume. The ’Happy’ singer, together with Miami-based entrepreneur David Grutman, will launch The Goodtime on Washington Avenue in South Beach in Miami next month. And in true Pharrell style, it's going to be nothing short of amazing. According to its website, "The Goodtime Hotel is a collection of experiences linked by a commitment to create emotional good". Pharrell told Ocean Drive magazine that The Goodtime will light up the community.

"People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time.

“We’ve been so blessed with The Goodtime. I want to emphasise how excited we are for this community, this street of Washington. There’s a lot of room to grow, and I think that what we want to do is become a part of this community and not leave it better than we found it, but contribute to it, ” Pharrell told the publication.

Designed by Ken Fulk, the seven-story hotel boasts 266 stylish rooms, including a luxurious suite.

"From meditation that calms the mind to spaces that cultivate community to music that transports the soul to food that stimulates the spirit, we invite those who stay with us to get lost in the moment," the hotel website teases.

Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of the hotel is Strawberry Moon, an inside and outside dining space.

Other attractions are The Library, an indoor/outdoor gym with Peloton bikes and MyBeast immersive training, and the pool lounge with views out of this world.

The rooms vary in size and boast all the modern conveniences you will need for a hotel stay.

Of course, the design is playful, colourful and gives a "home away from home" feel. Room rates start from $305 (R4 731).