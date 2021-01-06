LOOK: Inside the Kardashians’ $630K-a-month luxury Aspen hideaway

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her $105m (more than R1.5-billion) icy Colorado palace where she celebrated the new year with her family. Jenner crossed over to 2021 with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) She first gave her 208 million followers a sneak peek of what the house looked like outside before moving inside to a game room complete with a fully stocked bar, floor to ceiling windows, a billiards table, and a warm wood interior. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics then showed off a modern fireplace before moving into a cosy alcove with scenic views of the landscape. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) In her Louis Vuitton slippers, she stepped on a glass floor to check how strong it was before showing off an indoor pool and well-organised office space.

She continued to share snaps of her and the family as they vacayed in Aspen.

She was with her sister Kendall and friend of the family, Fai Khadra.

Kris Jenner was also there with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

They all spent most their time together skiing and snowboarding on the slopes.

On Christmas Day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars flaunted their luxurious gifts.

Khloé Kardashian, 36, was trolled for showing off a $4 000 basketball-shaped Judith Leiber purse gift from her sister Kim, 40.

Speaking of Kim, she and her rapper husband, Kanye West are reported to be going through a breakup.

However, they have not filed for divorce, yet.