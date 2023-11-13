Independent Online
LOOK: Jet lag for what? Siya Kolisi and family take on Miami and New York in one weekend

Captain Siya Kolisi (3rd L) and his wife Rachel Kolisi (R) pose for a photo with their family after South Africa won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match. Picture: Poujoulat/ AFP

Published Nov 13, 2023

Share

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Kolisis.

Fresh off the national World Cup trophy tour, the family attended Rachel’s brother’s wedding, Joel, who married Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Then it was off to catch another flight to Paris.

Their trip didn’t go exactly as planned, as the mom of two said they had missed their 12am flight to Dubai.

Lucky for them, it meant Rachel, Keziah, and Nicholas got to spend some more time with her sister and brother-in-law as they found themselves on the same plane.

After reuniting with Springbok captain Siya in France, where he was officially inducted into Racing 92. The gang then hopped on another flight to Miami.

While on the south coast, the family managed to even fit in an Inter-Miami game and score a Messi football T-shirt.

On the final leg of their US whirlwind trip, they stopped off at Madison Square Garden in New York.

An excited Rachel posted a few snaps on Instagram with the caption, “A day well spent at @thegarden.

“We went to watch an NBA game, and only a few hours later went back into the same venue to watch an ice hockey game! Amazing how fast it’s all transformed!”

Rachel ended off by adding they were all struggling with jet lag, “but the kids have really been such champs!“

IOL Travel

United StatesRachel KolisiSiya KolisiFootballHockey