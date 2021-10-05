LOOK: Six Senses Belize among most anticipated hotel openings of the decade

Six Senses Belize, set to open in 2025, is already among the most anticipated hotel openings of the decade. The 5-star property spans two areas featuring a remote private island and nearby Secret Beach. Set within a 1 800 ha protected marine reserve, guests can expect world-class amenities between the Central American jungles and the Caribbean Sea – and it is a few hours from the US.

Picture: Six Senses. Picture: Six Senses. One of the most alluring is the Secret Beach, just up the coast from San Pedro on Ambergris Caye and a 5-minute speedboat ride from the island. Dubbed as the resort’s activity epic centre, guests will find the Longhouse, an Experience Centre and dive centre with a wide range of activities and watersports. If watersports aren’t for you, there’s a boutique, café, deli, wine shop, outdoor Cinema Paradiso and overwater restaurant. Secret Beach boasts 24 residences, ranging from two-bedroom to seven-bedroom properties.

Picture: Six Senses. A short swim from Secret Beach is Six Senses Spa and Wellness Village equipped with a spa, yoga pavilion, all-day dining village and BBQ Hut. According to Six Senses, there will be 45 one-and two-bedroom resort villas and a three-bedroom retreat villa along the island’s eastern and western shores. Most of them are over-water bungalows accessed by jetties. The southern parts of the island offer stunning views where guests can swim or relax in the sunken loungers or nets suspended over the water.

The mangrove reserve is also a must-see, featuring a variety of fish, crab, shrimp and bird life. Much emphasis has gone into designing a sustainable experience for guests. Architects Studio Caban, interior design house Maed Collective, landscape designer Maat Handasa, and sustainability experts XCO2 are the design brains behind the project.