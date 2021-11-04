LOOK: Stay in ’Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment for only R350 a night

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is opening Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in New York City to Airbnb guests. Parker, who plays the vibrant Bradshaw in the hit show Sex and the City has partnered with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products for the once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

It couldn't come at a better time as fans anticipate the Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That…, set to premiere on HBO Max in December. Parker will host two, one-night stays at a recreation of Carrie’s brownstone on November 12 and 13 for only $23 (R352) a night. Picture: Kate Glicksberg. Included in the stay is accommodation and access to the style icon’s closet.

Parker said: "The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart. Revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy. I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time." Picture: Kate Glicksberg. The experience Guests will get to enjoy a virtual greeting from Parker, explore Manhattan, play dress up in Carrie's closet (some of the character's favourite outfits included) and a photoshoot to mark the experience.

The one-bedroom apartment accommodates two guests. It comes kitted with wi-fi, air conditioning and a dedicated workspace. Picture: Kate Glicksberg. Picture: Kate Glicksberg. Airbnb revealed that it would make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists. The listing goes live on Monday, November 8.