LOOK: Will Smith adds Airbnb host to his résumé with 'The Fresh Prince' mansion listing

It’s been 30 years since Will Smith rolled up the driveway and knocked on the door of this iconic LA crib featured on the hit show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

To celebrate 30 years of the show ,“The Fresh Prince” will turn things upside down - once again - for the town where his reign began. Smith is adding Airbnb host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former “kingdom” so fans can create some memories of their own.

Picture: Stephen Paul.

The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home. Think bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury.

Starting September 29, groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents will have the chance to book one of five nostalgic stays in Will’s wing of the home from October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14 for only $30(about R500) a night in honour of 30 years of the show.

Picture: Stephen Paul.

The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room.