LOOK: Will Smith adds Airbnb host to his résumé with 'The Fresh Prince' mansion listing
It’s been 30 years since Will Smith rolled up the driveway and knocked on the door of this iconic LA crib featured on the hit show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.
To celebrate 30 years of the show ,“The Fresh Prince” will turn things upside down - once again - for the town where his reign began. Smith is adding Airbnb host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former “kingdom” so fans can create some memories of their own.
The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home. Think bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury.
Starting September 29, groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents will have the chance to book one of five nostalgic stays in Will’s wing of the home from October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14 for only $30(about R500) a night in honour of 30 years of the show.
The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room.
During this royal overnight stay, guests will be treated to some old school fun, Big Willie Style. Perks include lacing up a fresh pair of Air Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom, spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s, donning a fly look from Will’s closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete and Bel-Air Athletics gear, and soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.
DJ Jazzy Jeff will also be hosting an Airbnb Online Experience in which he’ll teach guests how to spin and scratch like a hip-hop legend. Guests will get to virtually spend some time with him in his home studio and spin some vinyl together.
Airbnb will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a charity that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.
Visit airbnb.com/fresh.