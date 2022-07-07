LOOK: World’s 10 most Instagrammable hotels with outdoor bathrooms

Travellers often seek out luxurious spaces to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Something grand and aesthetically pleasing. Nature is a huge selling point for travel destinations and travellers love staying in hotels or resorts where architecture seamlessly blends in with nature.

Aesthetics sought out include picturesque greenery, pearly white sandy beaches, pristine blue waters and bright natural lighting. Basically, we don’t want to struggle to take an Instagram picture, so the beauty of the destination should be captured in a single frame because not all of us are professional photographers. To celebrate International Skinny Dipping Day, which is on July 9, Showerstoyou.co.uk have ranked the world’s most instagrammable hotels with outdoor bathrooms. Taking a sneak peak at the list, the Maldives seem to be the destination of choice, with 50% of the list made up of hotels and resorts on the islands. It’s closely followed by Thailand and then it’s the US and Bali.

The W South Beach, Miami. Topping the list is the W South Beach Miami with 48 431 hashtags on Instagram. The W South Beach describes itself as “a new chapter in luxury”. The Miami beach hotel offers a expansive ocean views and spacious balconies, each guest creates their own private sanctuary with light-filled rooms and spa-ready bathrooms.

A night at the hotel’s Fabulous Studio costs R 21 244 a night. A guest at the W South Beach in Miami enjoying an outdoor shower. Instagram Soneva Fushi, Maldives According to one Instagram user, staying at the Soneva Fushi in the Maldives is an absolute dream.

The Soneva Fushi, which has 37 000 hashtags on the gram, combines nature and luxury with its architectural design. A visitor can lie in a tub while listening to the birds and waterfall. The opulent single bedroom water retreat with slide costs R57 947 a night. A private bath setting at the Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. Picture: Instagram Six Senses Laamu, Maldives

As the name says, Six Senses Laamu is all about an experience involving the senses. The resort’s villas combine luxury with calm and breath-taking views. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime experience. The resort is a marine wildlife haven where architecture is not intrusive on the marine ecosystems. It’s also a great family destination and offers snorkelling, surfing, windsurfing and catamaran sailing. The villas are set either on stilts over the water or on the beachfront and are an easy wander from the resort’s restaurants, lounges, and amazing Maldives attractions and destinations.

With over 30 000 hashtags on Instagram, a night at the Laamu Water Villa is R 35 592. Take a relaxing bath whilst starring at a beautiful ocean at the Six Senses Laamu in the the Maldives. Picture: Instagram Anantara Dhigu, Maldives Described as a luxury resort where adventure awaits, the Anantara Dhigu has over 29 000 hashtags on Instagram.

The resort is surrounded by clear blue waters and silvery sands. The hotel has 110 beach villas and has exciting indoor and outdoor activities for young guests. The Sunrise Beach Villa costs R 7 950 a night. Private pools and private baths, that’s what the Sunrise Beach Villa offers guests at the Anantara Dhigu in the Maldives. Picture: Instagram Soneva Kiri, Thailand

The Soneva Kiri introduces you to Koh Kood’s island life. The Beach Pool Villa Suite has shaded cushioned daybeds and sun loungers around a private swimming pool. With beach-side gardens, you can bathe or shower by starlight at the villa’s outdoor bathroom. The Pool Villa is priced at R12 222 a night and has over 28 000 hashtags on Instagram.

Thailand is a popular tourist destination. Why not take a look at what Soneva Kiri has to offer? Picture: Instagram Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villa, Maldives The Anantara Kihavah Maldives is one for the big boys as it offers an “in-villa Slumber-Guru” to put everything in place so you can have a peaceful night’s rest after arrival. According to the villa’s Instagram page, “Your best memories have yet to unfold on our paradise island that is the best in the Maldives”.

This peaceful island sanctuary has over 27 000 hashtags on the gram and its Beach Pool Villa costs R14 520 a night. Take a romantic bath at the Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villa. Picture: Instagram The Keemala Phuket, Thailand The Keemala Phuket offers a signature scented bath with 100% locally produced products while overlooking a Thai forest.

The hotel has luxurious tree houses and a beautiful wellness sanctuary on site, the Mala Spa. The Keemala is a tropical wonderland. Its architectural design seamlessly integrates into nature and has sapphire pools and huts that blend into the forest. This luxury haven has over 25 000 hashtags on Instagram and a night at the Tree Pool House costs R8 582 a night. Spoil yourself with an organic Thai bath that uses 100% locally sourced natural products. Picture: Instagram Baros Maldives, Maldives

Baros Maldives is listed as a nine-time winner of World’s Most Romantic Resort and it’s not hard to see why. Its Serenity Spa looks tranquil and revitalising. Surrounded by white sands and soda blue waters, the Baros has stunning views. Its also tucked away in a natural jungle with reefs nearby.

The hotel has 15 820 hashtags on the gram and a night at the Deluxe Villa costs in the region of R 6 111. Fancy a romantic bath with your partner at the world’s most romantic resort? Picture: Instagram The Banyan Tree Phuket, Thailand The Banyan Tree Phuket offers a tantalising rainbow bath with fresh flowers in an outdoor bath tub. The hotel is a self-proclaimed sustainability-driven sanctuary for the senses.

This Phuket resort offers luxurious all-pool villas around a lagoon and surrounded by lush greenery. The hotel also boasts a golf course and a spa. This instagrammable hotels has over 13 000 hashtags and a stay at the Banyan Pool Villa costs R 36 454 a night. After exploring, take some time out and relax in a beautiful flower bath at The Banyan Tree Phuket. Picture: Instagram Alila Ubud, Bali

Alila Ubud is a tranquil hillside retreat on the edge of the green Ayung River in Bali’s central foothills. The resort’s rooms and villas stand above a ravine on stilts like tree houses and are set into the banks of the river valley. Nature is a big part of this resort, which has smooth plaster walls, thatched roofs, terrazzo tiles, gravel or crushed rock, wood and glass, making it one of the most appealingly designed boutique hotels in Ubud.