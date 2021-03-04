TravelWorldNorth America
Ludacris showed the world his flying skills in a new Instagram video. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP
Ludacris flying a plane: Now that's something you don't see every day

By Clinton Moodley Time of article published 52m ago

Christopher Brian Bridges, known as Ludacris, showed the world his flying skills in a new Instagram video.

The rapper and Fast & Furious actor looked cool as a cucumber as he took to the sky. Wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, Ludacris observes his surroundings with his hands fixed on the steering.

He gives a casual smile to the camera before peering ahead, as if there were other planes in the vicinity.

While Ludacris doesn't divulge much, he captioned the image: “If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate ✈️.”

According to reports, he has obtained his pilot license and owns a luxury private jet. It is unclear whether he is flying this jet in the video.

Soon after he posted the video, which has gained over 238 000 views, his celebrity friends shared their thoughts.

Fat Joe commented on his Instagram post: “God is great 🙏🏽”

On Twitter, rapper Chance The Rapper shared the view with the caption: “He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over.”

Sports host David Ross posted: “I just wanna fly on his plane for the pilot instructions @Ludacris.”

Other celebrities like rapper Russ and actor Jamie Foxx also shared messages of support.

However, some fans were quick to shade the rapper.

One fan, @michaelcheque, posted: “Me seeing Ludacris flying a plane: That's Ludacris.”

Another, @olowolayemo_ ,posted: “I dont know what's funnier, the fact that ludacris is flying a plane or that hes looking around expecting to see traffic.”

Another, @airsinclair28g, posted: “Ludacris probably learned how to fly a plane so he can make some new music and write something like “you rappers renting your whips, I fly my own G5”. Any plane I’m on that. @Ludacris is flying better be bumping nothing but his entire discography the whole flight.“

