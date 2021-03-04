Ludacris flying a plane: Now that's something you don't see every day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Christopher Brian Bridges, known as Ludacris, showed the world his flying skills in a new Instagram video. The rapper and Fast & Furious actor looked cool as a cucumber as he took to the sky. Wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, Ludacris observes his surroundings with his hands fixed on the steering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ludacris He gives a casual smile to the camera before peering ahead, as if there were other planes in the vicinity. While Ludacris doesn't divulge much, he captioned the image: “If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate ✈️.” According to reports, he has obtained his pilot license and owns a luxury private jet. It is unclear whether he is flying this jet in the video.

He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over 😭😭 https://t.co/SqDRW1ZQT6 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

Soon after he posted the video, which has gained over 238 000 views, his celebrity friends shared their thoughts.

Fat Joe commented on his Instagram post: “God is great 🙏🏽”

On Twitter, rapper Chance The Rapper shared the view with the caption: “He look like a lane finna merge and he tryna get over.”

Sports host David Ross posted: “I just wanna fly on his plane for the pilot instructions @Ludacris.”

Other celebrities like rapper Russ and actor Jamie Foxx also shared messages of support.

However, some fans were quick to shade the rapper.

One fan, @michaelcheque, posted: “Me seeing Ludacris flying a plane: That's Ludacris.”

Another, @olowolayemo_ ,posted: “I dont know what's funnier, the fact that ludacris is flying a plane or that hes looking around expecting to see traffic.”

Another, @airsinclair28g, posted: “Ludacris probably learned how to fly a plane so he can make some new music and write something like “you rappers renting your whips, I fly my own G5”. Any plane I’m on that. @Ludacris is flying better be bumping nothing but his entire discography the whole flight.“