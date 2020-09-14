Miami airport officials seize $490K stuffed into chair passing through customs

By Shannon McMahon

US Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered about $490 000 (R8.1-million) in cash while screening a piece of furniture passing through Miami International Airport last week, CBP said in a news release Wednesday.

A crate bound for the Dominican Republic on September 3 contained an accent chair that was found to be stuffed with the illegal amount of money.

Miami International Airport's acting port director, Robert Del Toro, shared an image of the crate and chair full of cash on social media, noting that the money was sewn into the cushion of the chair. Amounts of cash that total more than $10 000 must be reported at ports of entry or when leaving the country, according to the CBP website.

"Criminal organisations will attempt to export large sums of cash to launder their ill-gotten gains," Del Toro said in the news release. "This is a significant seizure and represents the impact we can make on criminal's profits and was the direct result of our officer's vigilance and watchfulness."