View this post on Instagram
Here are a few facts about Blue Lagoon: - It’s a man-made lake. - Water temperature is about 38-40 C. - General admission price is about 60 USD. Tickets should be booked in advance. - Unfortunately there’s no time when it’s not crowded. But you’ll always be able to find your own spot. - It’s opened till midnight in summer. - In water you look very tanned. - There are other options available - 2 hotels nearby with their own private blue lagoons, water color is more blue and clean, but it’ll be costly. . . 🇷🇺 Несколько фактов о Голубой Лагуне: - Это рукотворное озеро. - Температура воды 38-40 C. - Стоимость посещения - от 60 долларов. Обязательно нужно бронировать заранее. - К сожалению, нет такого времени, когда здесь мало людей. Тут всегда толпа, но все рассредоточены по лагуне, поэтому спокойно можно найти уютное местечко. - Летом лагуна открыта до полуночи. - В воде выглядишь очень загорелым. - Есть и другие варианты - рядом 2 отеля с собственными голубыми лагунами, вода в которых чище и более голубая, но это выйдет довольно затратно. . #iceland #bluelagoon #grindavik #magicplace #bucketlist #travelinladies #gohypetravel #LiveTravelChannel #GreatestTravels #LiveIntrepid! #skytravaller #hiexplorer #travelingpost #CitizenFemme #discoveryfield #DarlingEscapes #dailyhivemapped #bw_beautifulworld #justgotravelSC #inspiredaily #travelgram #wanderlust #instatravel #travelblogger #wow #blondy
A post shared by Lighty ☀️ Лайти (@lighty_light) on
Naked surfing and nude boogie boarding in Hawaii
Visiting Hawaii and want to take your clothes off? Nude surfing and naked boogie boarding in Hawaii are popular on Little Beach.
Little Beach on Maui has been voted the best nude beach in Hawaii and is among the 10 most popular clothing optional beaches in the world according to nudist experts and Svetlana Reus.
Svetlana Reus, who goes by @Lighty_Light on social media, has posed naked in countries all around the world, including Australia, Bali and the Maldives.
Little Beach is where tourists visiting Hawaii go to get naked with a bunch of other visitors on a stunning beach on Maui.
Some might argue in favour of the black sand beach at Kehena, but the best clothing-optional beach in Hawaii is along the soft white sands of Maui in a hidden, woodsy cove with big Pacific waves breaking on a turquoise shoreline.
It’s every bit the Hawaiian vacation fantasy, minus the bathing suits. It can get crowded, and many of those visiting Maui want to take a look.
Visitors enjoy going naked boogie-boarding and nude surfing from this beach.