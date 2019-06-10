Instagrammer Svetlana Reus, has posed naked in countries all around the world. Pic: Instagram

Visiting Hawaii and want to take your clothes off? Nude surfing and naked boogie boarding in Hawaii are popular on Little Beach.



Little Beach on Maui has been voted the best nude beach in Hawaii and is among the 10 most popular clothing optional beaches in the world according to nudist experts and Svetlana Reus.

Svetlana Reus, who goes by @Lighty_Light on social media, has posed naked in countries all around the world, including Australia, Bali and the Maldives.





Little Beach is where tourists visiting Hawaii go to get naked with a bunch of other visitors on a stunning beach on Maui.





Some might argue in favour of the black sand beach at Kehena, but the best clothing-optional beach in Hawaii is along the soft white sands of Maui in a hidden, woodsy cove with big Pacific waves breaking on a turquoise shoreline.

It’s every bit the Hawaiian vacation fantasy, minus the bathing suits. It can get crowded, and many of those visiting Maui want to take a look.



