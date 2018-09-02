Whether it's Mexican, Cuban or dessert you seek, New York has it all. Picture: Habana Outpost.

When in New York, make sure you sample some of their unique food offerings. Whether its Mexican, Cuban or some baked treats, there is a range of food experiences to be had in the Big Apple. Here are some popular choices:

Hell’s Kitchen

Located on 754 9th Ave, Hell’s Kitchen serves up modern Mexican classics. It has been in New York for 17 years and a popular venue for millennials. Dishes to try are their trio of guacamole, brussel sprout and mahi-mahi cocktails. They also serve some delicious cocktails and speciality margaritas.

Habana Outpost

Located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, Habana Outpost is known as New York's first eco-eatery and community gathering space for families, artist, and toddlers. Whether you grab their Cuban Sandwich filled with roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles with chipotle mayo or their Catfish Burrito filled with battered catfish mixed greens tomatoes rice beans wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of jalapeños, you are bound to enjoy its distinct flavours.

Carlo’s Bakery





If you have a sweet tooth, Carlo's Bakery is for you. The bakery, which featured on TLC's hit show, Cake Boss, is famous for their cannolis and baked treats. The bakery was opened by Carlo Guastaffero in 1910 before Bartolo Valastro Sr. took over the reigns in 1964.

His wife, Mary Valastro and her children Grace, Maddalena, Mary, Lisa and Buddy have done a superb job in keeping the bakery legacy. There are locations in California, Connecticut, Texas and New Jersey.

