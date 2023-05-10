No sucking way! Man wakes up to hotel manager sucking his toes

Strange things are happening in planes and hotels, and it seems you can never be too safe. Take, for example, Pete Brennan from Texas, who stayed in a hotel while on a business trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

What could possibly go wrong, right? Brennan had a rather rude awakening – he woke up in the middle of the night to find the Hilton hotel manager, David Neal, casually sucking his toes. Was he at the wrong hotel? What kind of customer service was that? Seems like some folks just can't resist a good toe-sucking session. Brennan wasn’t having any of it. He filed charges against Neal.

The manager had apparently entered Brennan's room without his permission, a no-no. Although Neal attempted to justify his actions by claiming to be offering assistance, the circumstances surrounding the incident cast doubt on his explanation. Brennan said he woke up one morning, feeling a "weird" sensation on his feet. As he peered down to investigate, he was startled to find the hotel manager sucking his toes. Apparently, the foot-fetish community know the peculiar practice as "shrimping", due to the uncanny resemblance of human toes and seafood delicacies. Brennan had seen Neal the day before, when the manager had come to his room to fix a broken TV. Instead of leaving it at that, Neal made a "ghost key", a sneaky duplicate of Brennan's key card, and let himself in during the night for a little shrimping adventure.

The hotel manager said he entered the hotel guest’s room because he smelt smoke and was worried about his welfare. However, there were no reports of smoke from any employees or guests, and Neal never filed a report himself. The police did not fall for Neal’s story. Neal has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault, with bail set at $27 000 (R500 000).