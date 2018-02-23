South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha takes the US, and we love her travel shots. Picture: Instagram.

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha travel pics on Instagram give us inspiration to travel. The jet-setter, who is the face of Neutrogena and the ambassador for Puma, has been spending a lot of time in the US lately, and her snaps are motivating us all to want to travel there. Here are some of her travel highlights on her recent New York and Los Angeles trip:

David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center

The bubbly celeb was photographed at David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center - the center for ballet, modern and other forms of dance in New York City.

Why you should go: There are a range of events, including Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg from April 6-8 and Women in the World forum from April 12-14,2018.



New York strolls

Mbatha wears a long leather jacket and a blue jumpsuit as she walks through a New York street. Travellers to New York find solace in taking a stroll through its streets, and clearly is the same for the local celeb.

Why you should go: No New York trip is complete without taking a stroll down a few of its streets.

Staples Center

The actress took some time off her busy schedule to watch her first live basketball match, which happened to be a NBA All Star Game. The match was held at Staples Center, a multi-purpose sports arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

Why you should go: From music concerts and sporting events, the Staples Centre is always a buzz of activity. Some of the future events include LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets game on February 28 and P!NK concert on May 31.



Home time

The actress makes taking flights fun with her shot at an airport lounge. She remains fashionable and reveals some of her essentials before a flight, including a glass of champagne, a magazine and comfortable sneakers.

Flights can be just as fun as the destination.



